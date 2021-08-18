Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.