The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Coming off the stormiest stretch of the summer, southern Wisconsin will enjoy sunshine and temperatures around normal into early next week, ac…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudles…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
- Updated
A twister touched down briefly near Dodgeville around 6:30 p.m., prompting the tornado warning for Iowa and Dane counties, but the storm dissipated before hitting Dane County.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV ind…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SW a…
For the drive home in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for …
The Madison area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it w…