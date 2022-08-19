Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another nice one across the area today. Showers will try and make a comeback for Thursday though. Find out when and where the best chance of rain will be in our updated forecast.
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.
More will stay dry than see rain, but showers will be around both Monday and Tuesday. Find out when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our updated forecast.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly clo…
Watch now: Becoming partly cloudy today, rain chance Thursday night and Friday in southern Wisconsin
Some fog in spots early this morning, but a pleasant Thursday is expected across southern Wisconsin. Showers and storms aren't far away though. Track them in our latest forecast.
A fantastic mid-August day on tap for southern Wisconsin! See how cool it will get tonight and if the nice weather will last into Wednesday in our latest forecast.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly c…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.