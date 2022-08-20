Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Get the umbrellas ready! Rain ahead of a cold front today and along a cold front tomorrow. Find out when showers and storms will be most likely in our updated forecast.
Another nice one across the area today. Showers will try and make a comeback for Thursday though. Find out when and where the best chance of rain will be in our updated forecast.
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.
More will stay dry than see rain, but showers will be around both Monday and Tuesday. Find out when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our updated forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly clo…
Watch now: Becoming partly cloudy today, rain chance Thursday night and Friday in southern Wisconsin
Some fog in spots early this morning, but a pleasant Thursday is expected across southern Wisconsin. Showers and storms aren't far away though. Track them in our latest forecast.
A fantastic mid-August day on tap for southern Wisconsin! See how cool it will get tonight and if the nice weather will last into Wednesday in our latest forecast.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly c…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.