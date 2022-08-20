Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.