Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Madison, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

