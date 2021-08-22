The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Southern Wisconsin will see highs in the 80s into next week, with Saturday having the best chances for showers and thunderstorms, according to…
Thunderstorms are likely for southern Wisconsin on Saturday and storm chances will continue at times over a warm next week, according to forecasters.
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudles…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…
Coming off the stormiest stretch of the summer, southern Wisconsin will enjoy sunshine and temperatures around normal into early next week, ac…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain …
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 d…