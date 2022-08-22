Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Madison, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.