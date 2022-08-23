Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
