The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 96. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Southern Wisconsin will see highs in the 80s into next week, with Saturday having the best chances for showers and thunderstorms, according to…
Thunderstorms are likely for southern Wisconsin on Saturday and storm chances will continue at times over a warm next week, according to forecasters.
- Updated
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Th…
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain …