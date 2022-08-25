Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Madison, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

