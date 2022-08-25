Madison will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Madison, WI
