Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2021 in Madison, WI

The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

