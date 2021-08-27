Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2021 in Madison, WI
