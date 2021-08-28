The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Storms that could be severe and include damaging winds may offer some relief for southern Wisconsin as heat index values soar into the 90s on Tuesday, according to forecasters.
High winds, large hail, brief tornado, flooding rain possible Friday as stormy weather continues for Wisconsin
- Updated
Multiple rounds of storms are expected through the weekend, with heat index values soaring into the lower 100s for southern Wisconsin on Saturday, according to forecasters.
A late summer heat wave continues for southern Wisconsin with heat index values approaching 100 on Wednesday, while showers and thunderstorms …
Rounds of storms through Friday night could bring flooding, with greatest threat in western Wisconsin
- Updated
The storm complexes are expected to gradually weaken as they move across Wisconsin, so the potential for damaging wind and localized heavy rain and flooding is greater over western Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
- Updated
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thou…
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skie…