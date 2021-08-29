Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.