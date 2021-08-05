The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
- Updated
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.
Q. It’s rained a bit lately. So is the drought over yet in southern Wisconsin?
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees…
A hot stretch is on the way ahead for southern Wisconsin, with highs cracking 90 over the weekend, but only slight chances for needed thunders…
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Today's condition…
This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecas…