The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 99. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Madison, WI
