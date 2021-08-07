The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI
