Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 12:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Madison, WI
