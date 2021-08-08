The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Madison, WI
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.
Q. It’s rained a bit lately. So is the drought over yet in southern Wisconsin?
The entirety of Wisconsin is under an air-quality advisory because of smoke drifting down from wildfires in Canada.
