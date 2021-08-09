 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News