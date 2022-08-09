 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

