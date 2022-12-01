Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Madison, WI
