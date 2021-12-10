 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Madison, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

