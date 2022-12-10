 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

