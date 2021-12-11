 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

