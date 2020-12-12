 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 18-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 6PM CST SAT. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

