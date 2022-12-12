Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
With a cold front working over us today and an area of low pressure tomorrow, rain and snow will be around. See when the best chance of precipitation is and what temperatures are expected here.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Winds sh…
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Still a good chance precipitation today, though looking like more rain than snow. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
In the last 73 cold seasons through February 2022, 38 winters were ranked warmer than their corresponding falls, while 35 were colder.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!