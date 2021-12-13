 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News