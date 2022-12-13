Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Madison, WI
