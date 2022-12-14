Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
Friday’s event was just the fourth snowfall of 4 inches or more since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
This evening in Madison: Rain. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts poss…
With a cold front working over us today and an area of low pressure tomorrow, rain and snow will be around. See when the best chance of precipitation is and what temperatures are expected here.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Winds sh…
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecas…
Dry for much of the day, but rain and a few snow showers will return this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. Warming up, but more rain expected Wednesday. Get all the details here.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just ab…