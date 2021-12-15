 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

