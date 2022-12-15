 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Madison, WI

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 7:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News