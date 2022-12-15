Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 7:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.