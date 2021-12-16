 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 9:45 PM CST until THU 1:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

