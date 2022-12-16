 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

