It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Madison, WI
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
This evening in Madison: Rain. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts poss…
Friday’s event was just the fourth snowfall of 4 inches or more since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020.
With a cold front working over us today and an area of low pressure tomorrow, rain and snow will be around. See when the best chance of precipitation is and what temperatures are expected here.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Winds sh…
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecas…
Dry for much of the day, but rain and a few snow showers will return this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. Warming up, but more rain expected Wednesday. Get all the details here.
Though the peak of the activity is behind us, snow showers are still in the forecast today, tonight, and tomorrow. See when snow is most likely and how much more is expected to fall here.
This evening's outlook for Madison: Rain early with snow late. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations les…
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.