Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.