 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News