Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

