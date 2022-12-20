 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -2 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

