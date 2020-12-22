Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Southern Wisconsin will see some light snow and drizzle overnight into Saturday, with brief periods of freezing drizzle, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.67. A 26-degree…
The week will start with temperatures above normal, but wind chill values will be in the weather headlines by Christmas Eve for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin’s next storm chance features possible rain and snow, changing to snow overnight Friday into Saturday, according to forecasters.
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Highs will be in the 20s Tuesday, but reach the 30s starting Wednesday, and even crack 40 next week, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 18.21. 21 degrees …
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low.…