It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Madison, WI
