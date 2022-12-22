 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -8 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

