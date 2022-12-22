Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -8 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
Pre-Christmas blizzard could make travel ‘very difficult to impossible’ for southern Wisconsin, forecasters say
A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday morning into Saturday morning, with 6 inches or more of snow, 50 mph or higher winds, and bitter cold predicted.
Snow to hit Wisconsin first, then cold and wind in ‘bomb cyclone’ that could cripple pre-Christmas travel
While snow projections have come down a bit from the highest early forecasts, the snow, wind and cold still is predicted to make the coming "bomb cyclone" storm part of Christmas lore for years.
"We know that there will be travel disruptions. There's no way around that for the size of storm that's coming," Dane County Regional Airport spokesperson Michael Riechers said.
