Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Madison, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

