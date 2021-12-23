Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI
