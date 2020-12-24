 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 0.45. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

