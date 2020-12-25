 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 10.35. 14 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major storm to lash Northeast into Christmas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News