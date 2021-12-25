Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Madison, WI
