Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 10. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.