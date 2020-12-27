 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. A 17-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

