It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 17.46. 10 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Madison, WI
While a blizzard crippled travel in Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin, southern Wisconsin got a dusting of snow at most, with a blast of cold that dropped temperatures by 40 degrees or so in a day, according to forecasters.
The cold blast will arrive for southern Wisconsin early Thursday and push wind chill values down to 10 to 15 below by Christmas morning, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin hasn’t seen cold like it will see for Christmas Eve and Christmas since last winter, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin will see some light snow and drizzle overnight into Saturday, with brief periods of freezing drizzle, according to forecasters.
