It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Madison, WI
Nice weather in southern Wisconsin, while icy roads cause massive pile-up on I-94 in western Wisconsin
Southern Wisconsin will see highs well above freezing for Christmas Eve and Christmas, according to forecasters, while freezing rain Thursday morning caused icy roads and led to a huge pile-up on I-94 in western Wisconsin.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Southern Wisconsin’s nearly snowless 2021-22 season ended with the first snowstorm of the year overnight Sunday into Monday and the next will follow on Tuesday, according to forecasters.
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.