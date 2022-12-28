Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.