Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will continue off and on today as temperatures drop and winds increase. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold Friday will be here.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 10. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees today. We'll see su…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2. Today's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. Madison cou…
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a …
With a cold front working over us today and an area of low pressure tomorrow, rain and snow will be around. See when the best chance of precipitation is and what temperatures are expected here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14. A 0-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Th…
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
The bitter cold finally is easing and a big warm-up is coming that will have southern Wisconsin’s recent snow melting, according to forecasters.